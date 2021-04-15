Menu
Stimulus Check Latest: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?
With the latest round of stimulus checks already distributed to most eligible Americans, many wonder if additional aid is coming.
Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
The defense case is underway Thursday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd.
Harbour Town 'Requires You Really To Think Your Way Around The Golf Course,' Says Dottie Pepper On The RBC Heritage
The RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links returns to its usual spot on the PGA Tour calendar with a stellar field.
Superstar Racing Experience Names Broadcast Team For Debut Season On CBS: Allen Bestwick, Brad Daugherty, Lindsay Czarniak And Matt Yocum
The Superstar Racing Experience's inaugural season begins on CBS on Saturday June 12 at 8 p.m. ET.
'Short Tracks Is Where Its At': Superstar Racing Experience Broadcast Crew Discuss What Fans Should Expect From Inaugural Season On CBS
The new short track racing series launches in June and the broadcast crew is ready to bring it to prime-time on CBS.
LIST: Elle King And Miranda Lambert Among The Collaborations For The 56th ACM Awards
CBS, The Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions announced today the exciting collaborations and must-see moments that will take center stage at the 56th Academy Of Country Music Awards.
Matt Del Negro On Showtime's 'City On A Hill': 'Aldis Hodge Carries Himself With Such Gravitas'
Season 2 of "City on a Hill" is back on Showtime and series regular Matt Del Negro shares what it's like to work with Kevin Bacon. Plus, he discusses his favorite memories from "The Sopranos."
NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird Ready For 2021 Challenge Cup, Season To Begin With Fans Returning: 'It's Going To Be Exciting For Our Women'
The NWSL commissioner is excited to kick off the league's ninth season with the opportunity for fans to return to stadiums following health and safety guidelines.
2021 NWSL Challenge Cup Kicks Off On CBS Sports Network Friday, April 9
The NWSL is back with the 2021 Challenge Cup kicking off this Friday, April 9 and CBS Sports is home for all of the league's action.
FULL LIST: Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Kane Brown Among 2021 ACM Performers
CBS an The Academy of Country Music along with Dick Clark Productions announced today the full superstar performance lineup for the '56th Academy Of Country Music Awards.'
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
Final Four Guide: 5 Restaurants To Try Near U.S. Bank Stadium
In Minneapolis for the Final Four and want to try the restaurants where Minneapolitans love to eat? Look no further. Below are some of the most beloved spots in the City of Lakes within walking distance, or a short Lyft ride, from U.S. Bank Stadium.
April 15, 2021
Filed Under:
Derek Chauvin
,
George Floyd