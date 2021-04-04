IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Four kittens are alive and well thanks to the actions of Officer Morgan Conder with the Irving Police Department.

Officer Conder is the School Resource Officer for Nimitz High School.

The cats were trapped under the hood of Jenna Heftman’s car, who’s the co-captain of the school’s cheer team. She approached Officer Conder after hearing the kittens crying from inside the engine compartment. But he was unable to reach the animals from the hood area.

Thus he crawled under the vehicle, removed the plastic cover on the bottom of the engine area, and was then able to retrieve the kittens.

The cheer team gave Officer Conder a shoutout on their Instagram page for his efforts.

“Shout out to @irvingpolicedepartment ‘s awesome Officer Conder and @nimitz_petcare for helping us rescue 4 kittens from being trapped in our co-captain’s @jennaheftman car hood area! Today was definitely an adventure!”

All kittens are safe and were reunited with their momma.