(CBS Local)– “Bob Hearts Abishola” is now in its second season on CBS and Folake Olowofoyeku is one of the biggest reasons why the show has been so well received. Olowofoyeku is a dynamic actor and has established great on and off camera chemistry with her co-star Billy Gardell.

The next two episodes of the series are extremely important to Olowofoyeku and the rest of the cast as Abishola’s husband makes his way from Nigeria to Detroit in order get Abishola and their son Dele back in his life. As Abishola tries to figure out whether to stay in Detroit with Bob or go back to Nigeria with her husband, the episodes give life to the many fascinating dynamics of Nigerian culture.

“It kind of took a turn. Our show is a sitcom for the most part, but in these next two episodes it gets pretty dramatic,” said Olowofoyeku, in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “We delve into the emotional aspect of Abishola’s relationship with her ex-husband. This is a dude she hasn’t seen in eight years and she’s about to get married to someone else and he shows up. You have to watch obviously to see how things turn out. As you can imagine, it’s not a black and white situation.”

On top of these two important episodes, Olowofoyeku is also on the cover of the February edition of Watch Magazine, which is a part of the ViacomCBS Family. The issue hits newsstands on January 26. While Olowofoyeku has done theater and been on other TV shows, she is really proud of the work she and the rest of the group are doing in the Chuck Lorre universe.

“Our show is not only pioneering in its theme, but it’s also pioneering in the genre,” said Olowofoyeku. “It’s like a blend or a hybrid sitcom from Chuck Lorre. In such a nuanced show, there is something for everyone here. I think people have a perception about this show from a distance. One resounding thing that I keep on hearing is that they can relate to somebody in the show. The characters are so dynamic. There’s somebody you can relate to with Abishola and Bob and their families. I think everything is so interesting and there is such a perfect blend. The comedic and the dramatic is blended so beautifully, which is also a testament to Chuck Lorre and our writers and our producers.”

Olowofoyeku said she is extremely proud to be a part of this presentation of Nigerian culture. As a Nigerian immigrant who now plays one on TV, the actor is able to bring a lot of her experience to the screen. She also has the luxury of playing off a great actor and guy in Gardell.

“This is one of the few projects that I’m very happy to be a part of,” said Olowofoyeku. “Billy is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. He’s extremely forthcoming and extremely loving. He’s such a kind guy. I look up to him in many ways. He’s kind of like my sounding board, whether he likes it or not.

