(CBS Minnesota) — The COVID pandemic is still raging in America, though a number of vaccines are starting to give people a sense that there’s light at the end of the tunnel. A new survey shows many people are planning for a splurge when things return to normal.

A new survey by Lending Tree shows eight in 10 Americans who plan to get vaccinated say they’re planning a splurge after it happens, something like a fancy dinner or a vacation.

But, 15% say they don’t feel like they’re going to be financially secure ever again, and more than half of those surveyed said they will continue saving as much as they can just in case the pandemic returns.

Respondents said they will keep spending extra on things like grocery delivery services and first-class travel, but will be less likely to dine out or go to the movies even after the vaccine is widely available.

“Hope is an incredibly powerful thing, and the fact that it’s beginning to rise after the year we’ve all just been through is unquestionably a good thing,” LendingTree’s Chief Credit Analyst Matt Schulz said. “However, that doesn’t change the fact that the economy is still a mess and millions of Americans simply can’t afford a splurge of any kind right now.”