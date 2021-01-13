(CBS4) — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO-03) said she would vote against impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

On the House floor, Rep. Boebert said, in part:

“Glory to God. Madam Speaker, I rise today to oppose this impeachment and denounce the recent violence on the Capitol, just as I oppose the previous impeachment. “And the violence we’ve all witnessed all summer long across our great country. Make no mistake here, the hypocrisy of the left is on full display.”

Boebert quoted unsourced members of the opposition as calling for people to “take Trump out tonight,” and criticized a Representative from New York for defending looters.

“Where’s the accountability for the left after encouraging and normalizing violence?” Boebert asked. “Rather than actually helping American people in this time, we start impeachments that further divide our country.”

“I call bullcrap when I hear the Democrats demanding unity,” Boebert exclaimed. “Sadly, they’re only unified in hate.”

The House is expected to vote on whether to impeach President Trump for the second time this afternoon. CBS News will air a special report on CBS4 at 1 p.m. MT.

Two Colorado congressional delegates are serving as impeachment managers in the House — Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO1) and Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO2).

“There is no doubt that through his actions in recent weeks, President Trump is now one of the single greatest threats to the safety and security of our nation. It’s important, for the sake of our Democracy and the future health of our nation, that he be held fully responsible for his crimes. He should be removed from office immediately and I look forward to doing my part to ensure that happens as soon as possible,” DeGette said.

Republican Rep. Ken Buck (CO-04) asked President-elect Joe Biden to stop House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s attempt at a second impeachment of Trump. Buck joined several other congressional leaders, all Republicans, in sending a letter to Biden.

“In the spirit of healing and fidelity to our Constitution, we ask that you formally request that Speaker Nancy Pelosi discontinue her efforts to impeach President Donald J. Trump a second time. A second impeachment, only days before President Trump will leave office, is as unnecessary as it is inflammatory,” the letter reads in part.