(CBS Local)– The Jersey Shore crew is back and Jerzdays are here once again with a brand new season of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” beginning Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST/PST on MTV. JWoww, Ronnie, Mike, Vinny, Deena, Angelina and Pauly D return for season four of the series that was shot in a bubble during COVID-19. Pauly D led the charge to make it happen by renting out an entire hotel in Las Vegas.

MORE FROM CBS:

It has been a minute since the gang went on a vacation together and the cast is excited for fans to see how their lives has changed since the end of season three at Angelina’s wedding.

“I have to give Pauly the credit. He found the hotel with literally 400 rooms that everybody could pick from,” said Jenni Farley, in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “The insane concept that we could all get together during this crazy time, I didn’t think it was actually going to happen. Because of Pauly it definitely did and it was definitely epic.”

“I never want to go a summer without my shore mates and without filming with them,” said Pauly DelVecchio. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic now and I had to think how can I make this happen. I did a lot of research and said can’t you just rent a whole hotel with nobody coming in and out. I wanted to do it so my whole family would be safe. That’s the way we did it and we had a whole COVID team on staff. We were getting temperature checks every single day and we had a COVID test every three days.”

The Mediation 🙏🏼 A man of many talents… #JSFamilyVacation is back TONIGHT at 8/7c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/OJ3wMtePgX — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) November 19, 2020

“Even though it was going to be pretty turbulent going into this season because of the wedding and not wanting to see certain people, I didn’t know how it was going to turn out,” said Deena Nicole Cortese. “It actually turned out to be a really fun experience and with the pandemic going on, it was something we all needed. Just being with your loved ones and the fact that my family was there with me this time, I really think it made the experience that much better.”

“Coming into this season, it was really important because it has been a very tumultuous two years in my life,” said Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. “These guys have been on the rollercoaster with me because they are my family. Coming into this season, I just wanted to grow a bond with all of them and mend my friendships with all of them. I feel like the last couple of years I have been a burden on them. I do love them and I want to show them that I am there brother. I want to show them that I can change and I think that I proved that to them.”

Watch “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” Thursday, November 19 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on MTV.