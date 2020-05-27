



— The fiancé of a Colorado woman who died in a car crash is facing both the grief from her sudden passing as well as the threat of a defamation lawsuit from the videographer who was set to capture their wedding.

Alexis Wyatt, 22, of Colorado Springs died in a car crash on Highway 24 near Calhan in February, just three months before she was set to walk down the aisle to wed Justin Montney, 24. The couple signed a non-refundable contract with a Dallas, Texas-based photography company called Copper Stallion Media to take their wedding video and paid them $1,800.

Montney says he knows the contract says no refunds, but he thinks under these circumstances, the company should honor his request.

When the groom-to-be asked for a refund the company told him they'd extend his service to his next wedding. https://t.co/SOxRMwWC51 — Region 8 News (@Region8News) May 27, 2020

“They said they’d extend my service to my next wedding which was a very insensitive thing to tell me,” he told KRDO.

When Montney’s friends heard that, they posted dozens of bad reviews all over Copper Stallion’s social media pages and on TheKnot.com, a popular wedding planning website.Copper Stallion called the comments a “smear campaign” and responded by threatening to sue Montney for defamation and creating a website to rebut his claims.

“He admits the contract was nonrefundable but says we should give the money back due to the circumstance. Life is a b*tch, Justin,” the company wrote on the websites, according to the Daily Beast.

Copper Stallion Media did not immediately return KRDO’s request for a comment. The company’s Facebook page appears to have been disabled and its Instagram account was changed to private.