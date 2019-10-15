



— A Kentucky man says an object that damaged his mobile home may have fallen from an aircraft.

Tommy Woosley said he believes the foot-long object, described as “some type of pressurized canister,” fell into his rented mobile home in Burgin over the weekend.

Luckily, Woosley was out of town so no one was at home at the time and no one was injured.

“It’s a pretty heavy object,” he told CBS affiliate WKYT. “Its not like you would throw something 15-20 feet.”

This is bizarre. The mystery object damaged the wall and bathroom of his mobile home. It may have fallen from an airplane. https://t.co/ta2vS2wYM8 — WKYT (@WKYT) October 14, 2019

The object went through the side of the mobile home, left a large hole on his outside wall and damaged the bathroom.

Woosley can’t take a shower because of the damage, but he can still take a bath.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is holding the object as evidence and deputies have notified the Federal Aviation Administration about the incident, WKYT reported.

“Have I made some enemies or not? I don’t know,” Woosley said with a chuckle.