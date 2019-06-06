An array of show-stopping, hand-clapping performances will take place during the 73rd Annual Tony Awards, live from the historic Radio City Music Hall this Sunday, June 9th (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) only on, CBS.
The high-energy evening will feature performances from “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations,” “Beetlejuice,” “The Cher Show,” “Choir Boy,” “Hadestown,” “Kiss Me, Kate,” “Oklahoma!,” “The Prom” and “Tootsie.” The evening will also feature a special performance by Tony Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo.
Emmy and Tony Award winner James Corden will host the 2019 Tony Awards for the second time. As previously announced, the evening will feature appearances by Sara Bareilles, Laura Benanti, Abigail Breslin, Danny Burstein, David Byrne, Vanessa Carlton, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Josh Groban, Danai Gurira, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shirley Jones, Regina King, Jane Krakowski, Isabelle Stevenson Award recipient Judith Light, Laura Linney, Lucy Liu, Aasif Mandvi, Audra McDonald, Sienna Miller, Catherine O’Hara, Tony Nominee Kelli O’Hara, Karen Olivo, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Anthony Ramos, Andrew Rannells, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Michael Shannon, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marisa Tomei, Aaron Tveit, Samira Wiley and BeBe Winans.
Tune into the 2019 Tony Awards at 8:00 PM live ET/delayed PT, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.