



American audiences will get a chance to visit Love Island this summer starting Tuesday, July 9th, only on CBS. New episodes will air every weeknight at 8:00 PM ET/PT through Wednesday, August 7.

“As the buzziest reality show in the U.K., Love Island has won the hearts of viewers across the pond as well as around the world, creating appointment viewing and fanfare for audiences everywhere. We are thrilled to bring our version of this cultural phenomenon to CBS,” said Sharon Vuong, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming. “This fun, light-hearted series is like watching your favorite romantic comedy five nights a week!”

Love Island features a group of single “Islanders” coming together in a stunning villa in Fiji, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and, ultimately, relationships. Every few days the Islanders must couple-up – those who fail to find a partner to couple up with risk being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

Check back here for more as we draw closer to July 9th’s big premiere and be sure to tune in all summer long, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.