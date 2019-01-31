



Just steps away from the field at Mercedes Benz Stadium, surrounded by giant concrete pillars, you will find a fleet of trailers and hundreds of anxious men and women buzzing in anticipation of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Rams. This is the CBS Compound.

The production for Super Bowl LIII has been in the works for years.

“The planning for the Super Bowl starts about three years out,” said Mike Francis, the Vice President of Remote Engineering and Planning for CBS. “Essentially right after we finished Super Bowl 50.”

Fourteen television trucks, the size of a top-of-the-line Winnabego, sit ready to bring the best in television production to millions of homes on Sunday afternoon. With wires flowing out the side connecting to more than 110 cameras, the goal is for CBS to produce a football game unlike any other.

“A fun thing about the Super Bowl is that we really emphasize and showcase our new technology,” said Francis. “We have a lot going on here that will really give us some new tools to tell the story.”

In the main TV production truck, you’ll find a wall of monitors eight across and three deep, each with the ability to be split into nine separate screens, giving the director a view of 216 different monitors.

“We have a 360 camera that is hanging over the halo board, and it will give you a different perspective that is not usually seen on the standard football game,” added Francis.

Sunday’s game will be broadcast on CBS with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.