HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (CBS Local) — A Tennessee mother and her boyfriend are accused of force-feeding batteries to a small child.

The child’s mother Kristina Thompson, 21, and Lucas Todd, 19, were indicted by a grand jury this week on charges of aggravated abuse, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Mother and boyfriend allegedly force-fed batteries to child. https://t.co/OGfzpzDgYz — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) December 11, 2018

Police say the Morris Chapel couple forced Thompson’s child to eat several AA and AAA batteries in August with the intent to cause him or her serious bodily harm.

The child, who was under the age of eight years old, also suffered bruises and fractured bone, but is expected to recover.

If convicted of aggravated child abuse, the suspects face a minimum prison sentence of 15 years.