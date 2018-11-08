PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (CBS Local) — A Tennessee mother who died in a two-vehicle collision in Arkansas spoke of meeting Jesus and believed her children were possessed by demons before the crash, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Rosalind Craig, 41, was killed when the Chevrolet Silverado she was driving slammed head-on into a utility truck on a two-lane road north of Little Rock, according to the sheriff’s office. A witness said Craig’s truck crossed the center line.

The driver of the utility truck, as well as the four passengers in Craig’s truck — including her daughter, her adopted children, and a friend — were all hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Fatal Accident on Tates Mill Rd. 11/5/2018 at 5:30am. 1 victim. Will update when more information is available. pic.twitter.com/cq7jnENjrt — PulaskiCoARSheriff (@PCSOARSheriff) November 5, 2018

Craig’s friends were stunned by the news.

“She loved her kids. This is just not in her character at all,” Jossie Dunlap told WREG.

Investigators say Craig stole a Shelby County-owned truck with government plates in the Memphis area late Sunday and then drove aimlessly through Arkansas. Witnesses claimed she told her passenger she was “taking them on the other side of heaven to meet Jesus,” and that they were “leaving the Memphis area due to being possessed by demons.”

Craig’s mother told WREG she called police to her daughter’s home after an altercation erupted between her daughter and a friend.

“She was saying there were demons in the house, and ‘I had demons in me.’ She looked like she looked evil,” she said.

Craig’s children were placed with the Department of Children’s Services while they recover.