(CBS Local)– If you find yourself in a bit of a funk, new research suggests there’s a simple solution.

Just go and hug it out!

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University say hugs can help boost people’s moods regardless of gender or age.

They studied 400 people over two weeks and found hugs between friends are just as effective as hugs between people in a relationship.

Behavior Psychologist Doctor Valerie Braunstein says that chemical has the same effect as a vitamin boost.

“It releases these positive feelings that connect people,” said Braunstein.

And she says even those hug averse should try it once in a while.

“I say practice, practice, practice. So you can become a hugger,” says Braunstein.