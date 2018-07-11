MICHIGAN (CBS Local) – Michigan has added several medical conditions to the state’s list of ailments which qualify for a medical marijuana prescription.

In a release by Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), 11 “debilitating medical conditions” including autism, arthritis, Parkinson’s disease, and Tourette’s Syndrome have now been deemed treatable by LARA’s director Shelly Edgerton.

“With the changes in state law to include marihuana-infused products, and the advancement of marihuana research… I’ve added these eleven conditions to the approved list,” Edgerton said in the July 9 release.

The 11 conditions joins other serious illnesses like cancer, glaucoma, and ALS on the state’s approved marijuana list. Michigan’s full list of newly approved ailments includes:

Arthritis

Autism

Chronic Pain

Colitis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Parkinson’s

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Spinal Cord Injury

Tourette’s Syndrome

Ulcerative Colitis

11 other conditions were denied marijuana treatment by Edgerton. That list included asthma, depression, and diabetes.

“It is definitely opening the doors to be able to help many, many families. I honestly feel like it saved my son’s life,” Amie Carter told WNEM. Carter’s 11-year-old son Jayden has autism and has reportedly had major issues with behavior in the past.

“Because of cannabis oil he hasn’t any encounters with police in over a year, it changed our lives,” Carter added.