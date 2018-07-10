PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS Local) – A Florida man who suffered a massive heart attack while working on his lawn, got a very special gift from the first responders who saved his life.

After getting Gene Work to a local hospital, EMT’s and firefighters returned to the man’s home and helped to finish planting rows of sod at the Pasco County residence.

A July 8 Facebook post by Work’s wife, Melissa, details how Pasco County Fire Rescue took time out of their days to help the family avoid being fined by their homeowners association for the unfinished work.

Work described how her brother-in-law tried to finish the project on his own before the heroes returned to give him a hand. “Before he knows it, 7 firefighters and EMT’s jumped out, put on gloves and said they came back because they knew Gene was in serious trouble and they wanted to lay the new sod so it didn’t die.”

“They saved his life, dropped him off and then cared enough to save our GRASS!!” Work added in the viral Facebook post.

“PCFR hopes that Gene makes a speedy recovery!” the Florida emergency workers added in their own Facebook post after finishing Work’s lawn project.