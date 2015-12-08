Top Spots To Buy Holiday Sweaters In Connecticut

Irene Lopez, manager of Frugalista second hand store, shows off the store’s supply of “ugly” Christmas sweaters in Washington, DC, December 23, 2014. Consumers’ desire for ugly holiday sweaters has taken off in recent years as people try to out do one another with the ugliest sweater, wearing them for ugly sweater parties, ugly sweater 5K charity runs and ugliest sweater contests. AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Almost everybody has one overly festive, brightly decorated, bizarrely garish or otherwise embarrassing holiday sweater. Although the window for wearing such an odd garment is narrow, there are a lot of times and places where it is not only appropriate, but even a requirement to wear holiday sweaters – often dubbed “ugly sweaters” by hosts and organizers of seasonal parties, restaurant or bar theme nights and charity events. One of the best-known charity events is the annual 5k Ugly Sweater Run, which raises money for Save the Children. (The run is held in many cities throughout the nation, including Hartford on Dec. 5.) Then, of course, there is also Ugly National Christmas Sweater Day, which is celebrated on the third Friday of December (Dec. 18 this year). Here are just five of the top spots in Connecticut to buy a holiday sweater.

Fashionista Vintage And Variety

93 Whitney Ave.

New Haven, CT 06510

(203) 777-4434

www.fashionista-vintage-variety.com While anyone can go online to one of the big-box stores to find mass-produced holiday sweaters, the best place to find such a garment is a second-hand clothing store, like Fashionista Vintage and Variety in New Haven. As with other stores of its type, the availability of such items varies almost daily, and while there are no guarantees that they will have the right sweater let alone in the right size, Fashionista is a great place to start the holiday sweater search. If you do find the right sweater, it is pretty much guaranteed to be unique.

Venom Vintage

11 Whitney St.

Hartford, CT 06106

(203) 704-6332

www.venomvintage.com Venom Vintage is about more than just vintage clothing — it is about unique, artistically designed clothing that makes use of rare textiles, bold colors and intricate themes. Owner and founder Dina Covello is as much of an artist as an entrepreneur, and one who believes that clothes should make a statement. For something truly out of the ordinary for the holidays, Covello’s shop is definitely the place to go.

Max And Lilly’s Closet

262 Park Road

West Hartford, CT 06119

(860) 920-5270

www.facebook.com/maxandlilyscloset Children (and expectant mothers) are the target audience for Max and Lilly’s Closet, a purveyor of “gently used, top notch quality” clothing. An upscale consignment shop in West Hartford, Max and Lilly’s Closet always has something fun and unique on its hangars. Well-reviewed online by loyal and repeat customers, Max and Lilly’s is also unique because it welcomes customers with children, which is a big plus for parents out shopping for previously-worn but good condition holiday apparel. Related: Top Vintage Stores In Connecticut

The Clothes Horse

Junior League of Hartford Thrift Shop

175 Park Road

West Hartford, CT 06119

(860) 233-1411

www.jlhartford.org There is always something new and different at The Clothes Horse, the Junior League of Hartford’s thrift shop on Park Road in West Hartford. The “go-to store for those who love the thrill of the thrifting hunt,” as their website boasts, The Clothes Horse is also one of the oldest and best-loved such stores in the state. Not only do they have a great selection and a wonderfully helpful staff, but also donate their proceeds to benefit those in need, especially women and children suffering from hunger, neglect or abuse. Anyone who finds and buys a holiday sweater from The Clothes Horse need not be ashamed or embarrassed at wearing or giving it as a gift; on the contrary, they should feel proud, for if there is any place that sells clothes and also embodies the spirit of the holidays, it is the Junior League’s thrift shop.

Vintage Virtuoso

P.O. Box 183

Westport, CT 06881

(860) 800-3116

vintagevirtuosa.myshopify.com Vintage Virtuoso of Westport is in the process of moving into a new shop, but is still open for business by appointment — and as their loyal customers can attest, that is an appointment anyone looking for unique clothing for the holidays will not regret making. They carry clothing from the Victorian and Edwardian period up to the modern era, and specialize in providing “theme” clothing, whether it is something appropriate to a Downton Abbey garden party, a Great Gatsby bash or a hippie love-in. If anyone has a unique vintage sweater for the holidays, it is bound to be Vintage Virtuoso. Related: Best Vintage Clothing Shops Hartford

