Top Spots To Buy Holiday Sweaters In Connecticut

Fashionista Vintage And Variety
93 Whitney Ave.
New Haven, CT 06510
(203) 777-4434
www.fashionista-vintage-variety.com
While anyone can go online to one of the big-box stores to find mass-produced holiday sweaters, the best place to find such a garment is a second-hand clothing store, like Fashionista Vintage and Variety in New Haven. As with other stores of its type, the availability of such items varies almost daily, and while there are no guarantees that they will have the right sweater let alone in the right size, Fashionista is a great place to start the holiday sweater search. If you do find the right sweater, it is pretty much guaranteed to be unique.
Venom Vintage
11 Whitney St.
Hartford, CT 06106
(203) 704-6332
www.venomvintage.com
Venom Vintage is about more than just vintage clothing — it is about unique, artistically designed clothing that makes use of rare textiles, bold colors and intricate themes. Owner and founder Dina Covello is as much of an artist as an entrepreneur, and one who believes that clothes should make a statement. For something truly out of the ordinary for the holidays, Covello’s shop is definitely the place to go.
Max And Lilly’s Closet
262 Park Road
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 920-5270
www.facebook.com/maxandlilyscloset
Children (and expectant mothers) are the target audience for Max and Lilly’s Closet, a purveyor of “gently used, top notch quality” clothing. An upscale consignment shop in West Hartford, Max and Lilly’s Closet always has something fun and unique on its hangars. Well-reviewed online by loyal and repeat customers, Max and Lilly’s is also unique because it welcomes customers with children, which is a big plus for parents out shopping for previously-worn but good condition holiday apparel.
Related: Top Vintage Stores In Connecticut
The Clothes Horse
Junior League of Hartford Thrift Shop
175 Park Road
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 233-1411
www.jlhartford.org
There is always something new and different at The Clothes Horse, the Junior League of Hartford’s thrift shop on Park Road in West Hartford. The “go-to store for those who love the thrill of the thrifting hunt,” as their website boasts, The Clothes Horse is also one of the oldest and best-loved such stores in the state. Not only do they have a great selection and a wonderfully helpful staff, but also donate their proceeds to benefit those in need, especially women and children suffering from hunger, neglect or abuse. Anyone who finds and buys a holiday sweater from The Clothes Horse need not be ashamed or embarrassed at wearing or giving it as a gift; on the contrary, they should feel proud, for if there is any place that sells clothes and also embodies the spirit of the holidays, it is the Junior League’s thrift shop.
Vintage Virtuoso
P.O. Box 183
Westport, CT 06881
(860) 800-3116
vintagevirtuosa.myshopify.com
Vintage Virtuoso of Westport is in the process of moving into a new shop, but is still open for business by appointment — and as their loyal customers can attest, that is an appointment anyone looking for unique clothing for the holidays will not regret making. They carry clothing from the Victorian and Edwardian period up to the modern era, and specialize in providing “theme” clothing, whether it is something appropriate to a Downton Abbey garden party, a Great Gatsby bash or a hippie love-in. If anyone has a unique vintage sweater for the holidays, it is bound to be Vintage Virtuoso.
Related: Best Vintage Clothing Shops Hartford
Mark G. McLaughlin is a professional and prolific writer with a proven publishing record in a wide variety of fields. An historian, novelist, freelance journalist, ghost-writer, book reviewer, magazine editor, web and magazine columnist, Mark has more than 30 years of experience. His work can be found at Examiner.com.