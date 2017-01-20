Best Low Carb Dishes In ConnecticutAfter a holiday season of indulging in rich, starchy meals and sugary treats, you may be ready to clean up your diet. Start the New Year with a resolution to embrace healthy eating habits that include cutting back on carbohydrates to avoid unhealthy spikes in your blood sugar levels. This does not mean you must give up fine dining or flavor. While restaurant meals can sabotage your diet plans, there are healthy, low-carb options available. Check out these fine Connecticut restaurants for low-carb meals that satisfy.