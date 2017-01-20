Latest Connecticut News

Malloy, Bronin Make A Pitch For New York Islanders HockeyGov. Dannel P. Malloy and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin are encouraging the New York Islanders professional hockey team to consider moving to Connecticut's capital city.
Gun Seized From Student At Hartford Public HighHartford police seized a .45 caliber gun from a student at Hartford Public High School Friday.
Malloy's Budget Proposal Would Eliminate Property Tax CreditGov. Dannel P. Malloy's budget proposal will eliminate Connecticut's $200 property tax credit to help balance the state's books.
Two Arrests In Wethersfield ArsonWethersfield police are charging two juveniles in connection with a fire last weekend at a popular club in town.
Malloy Seeking To Shift $407M In Teacher Pension Costs To TownsAs part of his budget package, the governor today a plans to shift $407-million in teacher pension expenses from the state, onto cities and towns.
Record Numbers For Race To Benefit Refugees After Travel BanOrganizers of a road race that benefits a Connecticut refugee resettlement group are crediting President Donald Trump for a record enrollment - and record donations - in this year's event.

Latest Connecticut Sports

Mets Flores Headed To ArbitrationTeam and infielder $400,000 apart
Malloy, Bronin Make A Pitch For New York Islanders HockeyGov. Dannel P. Malloy and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin are encouraging the New York Islanders professional hockey team to consider moving to Connecticut's capital city.
College Basketball Weekend Outlook
Keidel: Will Offense Or Defense Win Super Bowl LI?The Falcons and Patriots both feature dominant offenses. Stopping them might be the key to winning Super Bowl LI.
Pats OC May Be Called In Hernandez Murder TrialNew court documents indicate that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels might be called as a witness in the upcoming double murder trial of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez.
CBS Sports' Clark Kellogg Breaks Down Indiana-Wisconsin Big Ten ClashCBS Sports' college basketball analyst Clark Kellogg discusses Indiana's chances of upsetting Wisconsin in Madison this Sunday.

Eat.See.Play

Best Low Carb Dishes In ConnecticutAfter a holiday season of indulging in rich, starchy meals and sugary treats, you may be ready to clean up your diet. Start the New Year with a resolution to embrace healthy eating habits that include cutting back on carbohydrates to avoid unhealthy spikes in your blood sugar levels. This does not mean you must give up fine dining or flavor. While restaurant meals can sabotage your diet plans, there are healthy, low-carb options available. Check out these fine Connecticut restaurants for low-carb meals that satisfy.
Winter Weather: How To Survive In Hazardous ConditionsWant to know how to keep you and your family safe in the event of dangerous winter weather? Former NAVY SEAL Clinton Emerson shares his survival tips.
Best Comedy Shows Coming To Connecticut In Spring 2017Whether you like standup comics, improv, or comedic plays, you'll find something to keep you laughing.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities for Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!

Heard on WTIC

This Morning With Ray Dunaway February 3, 2017Here's what's coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
RAY DUNAWAY: Six Exceptional Car Dealers' Community ServiceSix dealers from around the world are being honored for exceptional community service as part of Ford’s Salute to Dealers. Ken Crowley was one of those dealers.
RAY DUNAWAY: Getting Noticed During The Super BowlSteve Wolfberg of Cronin offers expert insight on advertisers getting noticed during the Big Game.
RAY DUNAWAY: Streamlining Student ServicesConnecticut State Colleges and Universities announced an upgrade to their current Enterprise Student Information Systems which is designed to streamline student services, advising, security and mobile technologies. Learn more...
RAY DUNAWAY: Will Aetna Leave Connecticut?Aetna is discussing a move to Boston with Massachusetts officials.
RAY DUNAWAY: The Urban League’s Landmark StudyDr. Stanley Battle, founding director of University of Saint Joseph’s Masters of Social Work Program discusses the Urban League’s update of its landmark study.

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Hear WTIC Podcasts
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia