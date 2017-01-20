Latest Connecticut News

Thousands Gather For Women's March On Hartford
Abortion Issue To Be Raised At Connecticut Statehouse
Veteran Community College President To Retire In June
Man Wounded In West Haven ShootingWest Haven police say a man was shot early this morning.
Thousands Marching On Nation's CapitalA city official in Washington says the turnout estimate for the Women's March on the National Mall now stands at 500,000 people.
Upgrades Coming For Vets CemeteryConnecticut officials have begun designing an expansion and improvements to the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.

Keidel: NFL Championships All About OffenseThis year's NFL Championship round is fueled by pyrotechnic passing and overall offense. What teams will move on to the Super Bowl?
2017 NBA All-Star Game Starting LineupsThe votes are in and the 2017 NBA All-Star Game starting lineups have been announced. Who will start for the East and West and why?
JOE D & GRESH: Brian BillickAndy Gresh talks with Super Bowl winning head coach and NFL Network analyst Brian Billick about the NFL playoffs.
CBS Sports' Clark Kellogg Breaks Down Arizona-UCLA Pac-12 ShowdownNo. 3 UCLA hosts No. 14 Arizona in an important Pac-12 matchup, and CBS Sports' Clark Kellogg takes a closer look.
Rough Night In Big "D" For HuskiesUconn shoots just 34 percent from the floor and turned the ball over 16 times
The True Story Of How AJ Styles Signed With WWEWWE finally recognized that AJ Styles, widely viewed as a phenomenal wrestling talent, was worth more than a developmental deal.

5 Valentine's Day Activities for Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Best Places In Connecticut For Secondhand Baby GearThere are several local shops where you can buy lightly used baby gear and spend a fraction of what you would spend buying at department and big box store prices. Here is our list of the best places to find all you need for your new bundle of joy.
DIY Valentine's Day GiftsLooking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift while trying to stick to a budget? These DIY presents will leave your sweetie stuck with cupid's arrow!
Valentine's Day Dinner For Two
Best Restaurants In Connecticut For Valentine's Day 2017Gather up the one you love, get dressed in your finest clothes, and snag a reservation for one of these fine establishments.

RAY DUNAWAY: A Look at the Medicare Advantage PlanState Comptroller Kevin Lembo has announced that the state is preparing a request for proposal that could potentially save the state tens of millions on retiree health costs by implementing a Medicare Advantage plan.
RAY DUNAWAY: UConn's 92nd WinCoach Geno Auriemma, UConn Womens Basketball Coach, discusses the Huskies' 92nd consecutive victory last Tuesday night.
RAY DUNAWAY: Statins and Grapefruit - A Deadly Cocktail?Mixing drugs and fruit could be DEADLY cocktail... Is it true?
RAY DUNAWAY: The Market's Inauguration ReactionJill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, shares a look at how the markets are reacting to the Presidential inauguration.
JOE D & GRESH: Hartford Yard Goats Manager Jerry WeinsteinAndy Gresh talks with the new Hartford Yard Goats manager, Jerry Weinstein. What's on the horizon for the second season?

