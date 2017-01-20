Estimated 10,000 Gather For Women's March In Hartford
1 Wounded In Overnight Shooting
West Haven Police Investigating
Turnout Estimate Rises To 500,000 For Women's March on...
Design Work Begins On Expanding State Veterans Cemetery
Thousands Expected At Women's March In Hartford Today
Event Coincides With DC March
As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network. At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.
Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.
If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com
Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards