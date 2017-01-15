Latest Connecticut News

Legislator-911 Dispatcher Hopes To Fix Misdirected CallsThe new top House Republican on the Connecticut General Assembly's Public Safety Committee is hoping to draw attention to the issue of misdirected 911 emergency calls from cellphone users.
Suspect In Bridgewater Home Invasion Held On $1M BailA New York man charged with shooting a 65-year-old during a home invasion in Connecticut last year has been jailed on more than $1 million bail.
New London Police Make Arrest In Serious AssaultNew London police have arrested a 51-year-old man on charges of assault and carrying a dangerous weapon after an attack at a Montauk Avenue apartment Sunday evening.
New Haven Police Investigate Two Overnight ShootingsNew Haven police are investigating a pair of unrelated early-morning shootings.
Hundreds Rally At Capitol to Save ObamacareHundreds of people gathered on the steps of the Connecticut State Capitol Sunday, calling on Congress to save the Affordable Care Act.
10 Dogs Die in S. Windsor House Fire

New England Patriots Team Grades: Texans Unable To Capitalize On Patriots' Sloppy Play In Divisional Round Match-UpThe New England Patriots were expected to take this game without any trouble, but some sloppy play showed that they are indeed human and have some weaknesses. Even with that, the Houston Texans couldn't take advantage and watched Tom Brady and company head to the AFC Championship yet again.
UConn Women Cruise To 91st Straight WinTop-ranked UConn broke its own NCAA record with its 91st consecutive victory, scoring the first 21 points and romping past SMU 88-48 on Saturday.
Georgetown Rallies Past Former Big East Rival UConn 72-69L.J. Peak scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half and Georgetown overcame a 14-point deficit for a 72-69 win over former Big East rival Connecticut on Saturday.
UConn Pitcher, 6-Year-Old Linked By Cancer FightsIt began for UConn pitcher Ryan Radue as a small role in a team effort to help a sick child.
Diaco New Nebraska Defensive CoordinatorFormer UConn head coach Bob Diaco has been named the new defensive coordinator at Nebraska.
Edsall Taps Villanova's Crocker As DC UConn has named a new defensive coordinator for the football team.

Valentine's Day Dinner For Two
Best Restaurants In Connecticut For Valentine's Day 2017Gather up the one you love, get dressed in your finest clothes, and snag a reservation for one of these fine establishments.
Best Consignment Shops In Connecticut To Sell Clothing And AccessoriesClutter causes stress, and an overstuffed closet makes the simple task of selecting an outfit an exercise fraught with anxiety. The New Year is a perfect time to reassess your wardrobe, discard what you don’t use, and simplify your morning routine by only retaining pieces you actually will wear.
Best Signature Cocktails In ConnecticutIf you visit any of these gathering places, here are the drinks you should ask for by name.
Book Gift Guide For The Sports Enthusiast In Your Life
9 Non-Fiction Books To Give As Presents This Year

This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 13, 2017Here's what's coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
RAY DUNAWAY: The Downside of the Electronic Visit Verification SystemCompanions & Homemakers was told on January 3rd that, as of February 3rd, the state would no longer reimburse the company for its services because it is refusing use the new Electronic Visit Verification system.
RAY DUNAWAY: Trump's Cabinet Picks, Speeches & MoreDavid Lightman joined Ray to discuss the recent speeches from President Obama and president Elect- Trump, and more.
RAY DUNAWAY: The Importance of Will PlanningMusician Prince died without a will, and he had entire teams of lawyers working for him... don't make that mistake.
This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 12, 2017Here's what's coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
RAY DUNAWAY: A Legal Payday With Junk FaxesMatt Pilon, News Editor of Hartford Business Journal talks Junk Faxes. CT attorneys and businesses seek a legal payday with junk faxes. Learn more.

