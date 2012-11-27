Entercom Hartford Ski Club

It’s time to hit the slopes, and the Entercom Hartford Ski Club wants you to SAVE this season! We are offering a great deal on an amazing ski package… ski three great mountains for only $75!

You will complete your purchase on the site of our partner NeoFill

CARD 1:

Valid to ski one time each at: Magic Mountain, Berkshire East, and Mount Southington.

2017 card1 Entercom Hartford Ski Club

 

  • Each Card holder will be able to ski ONE TIME at each of the participating ski mountains.
  • Magic Mountain tickets expire Apr. 2018.
  • Mount Southington tickets expire Apr. 1, 2018 or end of 2017/18 season.
  • Berkshire East tickets expire Apr. 1, 2018.
  • There is no cash value of ticket. Not for resale.
  • Ticket cannot be used towards ski rental or lessons.
  • Reselling of these vouchers is prohibited and can result in the deactivation of the card.
  • Skiers club card will include attached lift tickets or voucher card for all mountains.
  • Your certificate should arrive within 7 to 10 business days. Your certificates are mailed in a white #10 business envelope.
  • Questions or Concerns? Email Jay Pekrul: Click Here.

CARD 2:

Valid to ski one time each at: Mohawk Mountain, Ski Sundown, and Catamount.

2017 card2 Entercom Hartford Ski Club

 

  • Each Card holder will be able to ski ONE TIME at each of the participating ski mountains.
  • Ski Sundown tickets valid Monday-Friday, non-holiday; not valid Dec. 25-29, 2017; Jan. 1, 2018; Jan. 15, 2018; Feb. 19-23, 2018; Mar. 30, 2018.
  • Mohawk Mountain tickets expire end of 2017/18 season.
  • Catamount tickets not valid Jan. 13-15, 2018; Feb. 17-29, 2018. Tickets expire Mar. 31,2018.
  • There is no cash value of ticket. Not for resale.
  • Ticket cannot be used towards ski rental or lessons.
  • Reselling of these vouchers is prohibited and can result in the deactivation of the card.
  • Skiers club card will include attached lift tickets or voucher card for all mountains.
  • Your certificate should arrive within 7 to 10 business days. Your certificates are mailed in a white #10 business envelope.
