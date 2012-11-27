It’s time to hit the slopes, and the Entercom Hartford Ski Club wants you to SAVE this season! We are offering a great deal on an amazing ski package… ski three great mountains for only $75!

CARD 1:

Valid to ski one time each at: Magic Mountain, Berkshire East, and Mount Southington.

Magic Mountain tickets expire Apr. 2018.

Mount Southington tickets expire Apr. 1, 2018 or end of 2017/18 season.

Berkshire East tickets expire Apr. 1, 2018.

CARD 2:

Valid to ski one time each at: Mohawk Mountain, Ski Sundown, and Catamount.

Ski Sundown tickets valid Monday-Friday, non-holiday; not valid Dec. 25-29, 2017; Jan. 1, 2018; Jan. 15, 2018; Feb. 19-23, 2018; Mar. 30, 2018.

Mohawk Mountain tickets expire end of 2017/18 season.

Catamount tickets not valid Jan. 13-15, 2018; Feb. 17-29, 2018. Tickets expire Mar. 31,2018.

