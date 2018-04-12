The biggest storyline this year on “Survivor: Ghost Island” has been the rivalry between Chris and Dom. After a big feast and a trip to Ghost Island, it looked like Chris would be able to hang around for another week. However, Chris’s time on “Survivor: Ghost Island” finally ran out and he is the latest person to be voted off the show.

Chris talked with CBS Local about what went wrong, his turbulent relationship with Dom and his favorite memories from the show.

Why do you think you were ultimately voted off the show?

Chris Noble: I think I was ultimately voted off because I’m a big personality. Some people understand it and love it and some people misunderstand me and they hate me. I think at the end of the day, some people had some deep-seated resentment for me or for my personality. It got me and that’s apart of the game.

Your rivalry with Dom was a huge story throughout the show. How much of a factor do you believe that played in getting voted off?

CN: As much as Dom regrets raising his hand in the beginning and as much as I’ll admit how stupid it was for me to be impulsive to tell 10 or 11 people a good game plan, that wasn’t smart. As much as we wish we could take back those decisions, I don’t think we ever would want to. This rivalry was awesome to be apart of, it was amazing television and it was exhausting. Both of us respected each other’s games so much, that we knew one of us had to go and he won.

What was the hardest part of the game for you?

CN: The hardest part of the game for me was the lack of food. If you talk to any of my close friends or girlfriends from the past, they will tell you this kid can’t go three hours without eating. I’m not joking. I’ve had girlfriends in the past carry snack bars without me knowing. When I get hangry, they hand me one like the Snickers commercial.

What do you miss the most about “Survivor: Ghost Island”?

CN: The thing I miss the most about Survivor is just the thought of living in this other reality. Survivor is so complex because you have your ups and downs and it’s not easy by any means. Being on Survivor and knowing that you are playing the greatest game in the world, I miss that rush. I miss that adrenaline of doing something that so many people will never get to do and it was an honor.

When people think of Chris Noble from Survivor a few years down the road, what do you want them to remember?

CN: I think the thing I hope people take away from me is be confident in your own skin no matter what people say. Enjoy life to the fullest because you only get one. Put on a show when you can.

