BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – A Mark Twain scholar has been named as the next president of the University of Bridgeport.

Laura Skandera Trombley has served in the past as president of Pitzer College in California and the Huntington Library.

The University of Bridgeport Board of Trustees says Trombley will take the helm as the school’s 10th president in July.

The school says under Trombley’s leadership, Pitzer raised more than $110 million as its endowment climbed to $134 million.

Trombley has written frequently on Twain, including in her first book, “Mark Twain in the Company of Women.”

Founded in 1927, the University of Bridgeport is a private institution that enrolls more than 2,900 undergraduate students.

