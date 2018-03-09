Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Fiona Benson of Wethersfield, CT was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Connecticut and was awarded cash scholarships during a statewide scholarship program for high school girls held at the Crosby High School in Waterbury, CT.

7:20- Keith Phaneuf says the legislature is willing to listen before locking in fiscal restraints. What would happen to Connecticut’s schools and roads if a new recession prompts Congress to decimate federal aid to Connecticut in the coming years?

8:50- Carbone’s is our Restaurant of The Week, and Vinnie Carbone joins the program. Today at 10am is your chance at a special offer– get a $100 gift card to Carbone’s for only $50! Click Here for details…

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.