(Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio) – The state judicial branch says it’s computer system is down after it was infected by ransomware this morning.

In a statement, officials say they took steps to contain the infection once they detected the ransomware.

No private information was released and no data breached or files lost, say officials.

The department is working with it’s vendor in securing an updated security file.

They’ll work through the weekend to apply that new file.

Once that’s done, the last step is bringing the systems back online.