(CBS Connecticut) — The state Department of Public Health’s weekly flu update released today shows that hospital and outpatient visits for the flu have decreased over the lasts several weeks.

The department says flu activity has apparently peaked in Connecticut, but the illness remains widespread.

So far this winter, 112 deaths have been attributed to the flu. Seven people died of the flu in the last week.

Ninety-one of the people who died this season were over the age of 65. Three were under the age of 18.

There are still several weeks remaining in the flu season.