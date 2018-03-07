HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he’s not concerned about the federal government possibly suing Connecticut because some of its cities are considered so-called sanctuary cities.

The Democrat said Wednesday that what’s happening in Connecticut “is totally legal.”

The Trump administration on Tuesday sued to block California laws that extend protections to people living in the U.S. without legal status. The Justice

Department argues such laws have prevented federal agents from doing their jobs.

Several Connecticut cities have policies in place to protect immigrants. Without those, Malloy says there’s a fear people will be forced underground and out-of-reach of local law enforcement.

Last year, Malloy’s office recommended local police not take action solely to enforce federal immigration law, or allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to question people already in custody.

