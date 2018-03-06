ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – U.S. and state flags outside the Connecticut Lottery headquarters are at half-staff on the 20th anniversary of the killings of four lottery executives.

The flags at the Rocky Hill center were lowered Tuesday. Officials say no official remembrance is planned, but workers were told they can mark the anniversary in any way they want.

Disgruntled employee Matthew Beck gunned down lottery chief Otho Brown and three other officials at the former headquarters in Newington. He killed himself as police arrived. Also killed were Linda Mlynarczyk, Rick Rubelmann and Michael Logan.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy remembered the victims Tuesday and said the shootings led Connecticut to pass the nation’s first “red flag” law that allows authorities to temporarily seize guns from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

