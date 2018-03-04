EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) _ Two Connecticut tribes that are proposing a jointly-run casino in East Windsor are planning to participate in a demolition ceremony in the town.

Mohegan Tribal Chairman Kevin Brown and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler also plan to make an announcement at Monday’s event marking the demolition of the former Showcase Cinemas, the proposed site of the $300 million casino.

The two federally recognized tribes separately operate Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino. They are planning the jointly-run casino to compete with a new MGM Resorts casino that is scheduled to open in Springfield, Massachusetts, in September.

The General Assembly’s Public Safety Committee, meanwhile, has scheduled a hearing for Thursday on a bill sought by lawmakers from Bridgeport and New Haven that calls for a competitive process for developing a casino.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)