Filed Under:denise nappier, Gun companies, gun safety legislation, Newtown-Sandy Hook Community Foundation
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state Treasurer Denise Nappier says she is open to reviewing whether the state should keep investments it has in gun companies.

Nappier was asked last week by Democratic state Sen. Gayle Slossberg, of New Milford, to identify the state’s holdings in gun makers and the process to divest.

Slossberg says it’s surprising Connecticut still has such investments, considering the state has been a leader in gun safety legislation since the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

Nappier says Connecticut’s pension portfolio has about $16.5 million invested in gun makers through equities and fixed income. That represents about five-hundredths of 1 percent of the total portfolio.

She says she would consider divesting or not making further investments in gun companies “should the proliferation of gun violence persist.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Updates From UCONN Country
Celebrate Black History Month

Listen Live

Listen