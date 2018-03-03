(Storrs, Conn./WTIC Radio) – UConn junior Katie Lou Samuelson has been named the American Athletic Conference women’s basketball Player of the Year.

Samuelson took top honors, after sharing the award with teammate Napheesa Collier last year.

Heading into the AAC tournament, Samuelson leads the Huskies in scoring with 18.3 points per game.

The 6-3 Californian also shoots at a 54.4 percent clip, and leads the nation in three-point percentage at nearly 50-percent.

In addition, Samuelson was a unanimous selection to the All Conference Team the second year running.

Samuelson and the rest of the Huskies will play in a quarterfinal AAC game at Mohegan Sun Arena.