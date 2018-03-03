NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTIC News) — Emergency officials in New Haven said a woman was injured and six others were displaced after a fire broke out at a home on Ellsworth Avenue Saturday night.

The fire impacted two buildings next to each other, officials said. It occurred across the street from the city’s Ellsworth station.

One woman had to be rescued from the fire. She was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Six people were displaced by the fire, officials said. The house suffered heavy damage from the blaze, while a building next door suffered heavy damage to the 3rd floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it appears to be accidental.