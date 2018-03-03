Filed Under:Ellsworth Avenue, Ellsworth Station, fire, New Haven, residence

NEW HAVEN, Conn.   (WTIC News) — Emergency officials in New Haven said a woman was injured and six others were displaced after a fire broke out at a home on Ellsworth Avenue Saturday night.

The fire impacted two buildings next to each other, officials said. It occurred across the street from the city’s Ellsworth station.

One woman had to be rescued from the fire. She was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Six people were displaced by the fire, officials said.  The house suffered heavy damage from the blaze, while a building next door suffered heavy damage to the 3rd floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it appears to be accidental.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Updates From UCONN Country
Celebrate Black History Month

Listen Live

Listen