(Watertown, Conn./WTIC Radio) – Police in Watertown are charging a 15-year-old after they say he made a threat directed at Watertown High School on Thursday.

Around 5:00, investigators say the principal was alerted to a message from a parent of the teen indicated the boy was overheard threatening to shoot up the school and take his own life.

The teen was taken into custody Thursday evening and charged with threatening and breach of peace.

A judge signed an order to detain the youth, according to police.

The juvenile remains in custody.

