SHELTON, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – Shelton police have arrested a volunteer firefighter on charges that he had a hand in setting a fire in the back of a pickup truck parked outside a local firehouse.

William Tortora, 57, of Shelton is charged with second-degree arson, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, as well as conspiracy charges related to each count, said police.

Police say the blaze occurred February 3 at the Echo Hose Company #1 on Coram Avenue during a “past captain’s dinner.” No one was hurt.

Police say a second arrest is expected.