(WTIC-AM) — Bridgeport Hospital confirms that a Middletown man accused of intentionally driving a car into the Middlesex hospital emergency department entrance has died.

Steven Ellam died last night in Bridgeport.

He set himself on fire at the Middlesex Hospital emergency department entrance immediately after last week’s crash.

Ellam was taken from the hospital in Middletown, to the hospital in Bridgeport for treatment of his burns.

He has been in Bridgeport since shortly after the crash.