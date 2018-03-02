(Groton, Conn./WTIC Radio) – The Groton town police officer who was dragged during a traffic and narcotics stop this week is on the mend and officials say he should be back on the job soon.

Officer Tyler DeAngelo sustained abrasions, contusions, and a laceration to the back of the head that required staples to close when he was dragged about a mile during a stop on Fort Hill Road early Monday morning.

Fellow officers rendered aid to DeAngelo while others pursued the suspect, 22-year-old Taj Dickerson of New London.

He was ultimately caught by New London Police and is now facing a host of charges, including assault on an officer, interfering, reckless endangerment, threatening, and narcotics possession.