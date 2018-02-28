Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Ken Dixon, State Capitol reporter/columnist Hearst Connecticut Media, discusses the Andrew McDonald nomination, which is now uncertain. Slossberg recuses, and won’t vote. What happens next?
7:50- Max Eden, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, talks his piece on the Parkland shooter slipping through the cracks.
8:00- Joe Delong, CCM executive director, looks at cities across the state being impacted by the latest special session.
8:30- Learn about Compass Fat Loss of Glastonbury, providing physician-supervised, safe, quick weight loss.
