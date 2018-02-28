By SUSAN HAIGH

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Activists and Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria are urging Connecticut lawmakers to help the thousands of people who’ve sought refuge in the state after last year’s devastating storm.

More than 100 people turned out Wednesday for a rally at the state Capitol to support legislation that would provide $2.5 million in financial assistance to school districts, nonprofit agencies and other groups assisting the thousands of hurricane victims from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands now living in the state.

It’s one of several proposals being considered to help the evacuees. There’s another bill to boost funding for affected school districts and family resource centers, while Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has proposed spending $400,000 providing temporary housing assistance to about 40 Puerto Rican families living in Hartford.

