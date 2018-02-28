EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – Wednesday was supposed to be demolition day at the site of the former Showcase Cinemas along Interstate 91 in East Windsor, to make way for a new casino planned by the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes, but the work has been delayed.

The demolition permit for the project was not issued until Tuesday because of utility issues at the site, said First Selectman Robert Maynard. The tribes are still working out logistics for a planned ceremony for the demolition, he said.

The casino would be Connecticut’s first not located on a tribal reservation, and is designed to blunt competition from a resort and casino MGM is constructing in Springfield, Massachusetts– due to open in September.

Word of the delayed demolition comes as the legislature’s Public Safety and Security Committee has introduced a bill that would rescind the state’s approval of the East Windsor project, and create a competitive process for a casino. That is the path favored by MGM, which has proposed a casino along the waterfront in Bridgeport in lieu of the East Windsor casino.