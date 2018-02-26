(CBS Connecticut) — Labor unions today organized several rallies around Connecticut, to call attention to a union-related US Supreme Court case that was heard in Washington, D.C.
Connecticut AFL CIO President Lori Pelletier spoke to a crowd of people outside the state Supreme Court in Hartford.
“This fight is about our soul as America, it is about our soul as union members,” Pelletier said.
Rallies were also held in New Haven, Storrs, and Stamford.
The case threatens a source of union funding, fees paid by government employees who decline to join the union in their office.