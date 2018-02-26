Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, shares lessons from Warren Buffett.

7:20- Catherine Smith, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner, discusses the story from CT News Junkie, about manufacturing continuing as a bright spot in Connecticut’s economy.

8:20- Harry J. Kazianis, the Center for the National Interest’s Washington, DC based Director of Defense Studies and North Korea expert, as well as Executive Editor of The National Interest, talks North Korea now signaling a willingness to talk to the Trump Administration? While talks are certainly better than war, the fundamental question is this: Will North Korea be willing to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula?

8:50- Dan Drew, Mayor of Middletown joins us for a new Mayor Monday. Lots of news out of Middletown lately, including the car that drove into a hospital last week, and loud bangs in the middle of the night. Drew discusses these stories and more.

