Newtown, Ct. (WTIC 1080) On February 22, 2018 Newtown police responded to a report of a physical domestic disturbance that involved the threatened use of a firearm. Both the adult and
arrestee received minor injuries and both refused medical treatment. Police recovered a loaded shotgun and large amounts of cocaine and marijuana. Police arrested Patrick Laughlin and charged
him with Disorderly Conduct abd Threatening in the 1st Degree With a Firearm. He was charged additionally with Possession of both Cocaine and Marijuana With Intent to Sell and having a
loaded shotgun in a motor vehicle. Laughlin was released on a $10,000 bond and scheduled for a court date in Danbury today.