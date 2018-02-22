WATERFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – An Uncasville man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 395 in Waterford early Thursday.
Police say Stephen Wilmot, who would have turned 24 on Saturday, was pronounced dead after the Toyota Camry he was driving slammed into a rock face, traveled back across the highway, and struck a metal guardrail in the median.
The crash occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m., near Exit 2 on the southbound side of the interstate.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Trooper Justin Clachrie at Troop E in Montville at 860-848-6500.