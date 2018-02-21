Filed Under:Bacon Academy High School, Colchester, school threat

(Colchester, Conn./WTIC Radio) – State Police say a Colchester teen is facing charges in connection with a threat made against a school in town this week.

Eighteen-year-old Nicholas Burtis of Colchester is charged.

On Monday, authorities say they received information about a threatening Instagram comment directed toward Bacon Academy High School in Colchester.

Investigators say the comment referenced last week’s deadly shootings at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

After speaking to witnesses and identifying potential suspects, officers obtained a confession from Burtis, a former Bacon Academy student.

Burtis told police it was a prank and police say the suspect didn’t have possession of firearms nor did he have access.

Burtis was charged with breach of peace and arraigned Tuesday. Bond was set at $5,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Celebrate Black History Month
Ski Card

Listen Live

Listen