(Colchester, Conn./WTIC Radio) – State Police say a Colchester teen is facing charges in connection with a threat made against a school in town this week.
Eighteen-year-old Nicholas Burtis of Colchester is charged.
On Monday, authorities say they received information about a threatening Instagram comment directed toward Bacon Academy High School in Colchester.
Investigators say the comment referenced last week’s deadly shootings at a high school in Parkland, Florida.
After speaking to witnesses and identifying potential suspects, officers obtained a confession from Burtis, a former Bacon Academy student.
Burtis told police it was a prank and police say the suspect didn’t have possession of firearms nor did he have access.
Burtis was charged with breach of peace and arraigned Tuesday. Bond was set at $5,000.