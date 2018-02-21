ESSEX, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Connecticut State Police have classified the deaths of an Essex couple as a murder-suicide.
Police say Susan Barron and her husband, Joseph Reifer, died of gunshot wounds. Police say Barron’s death was a homicide and Reifer died of self-inflicted wounds.
Troopers found their bodies Tuesday after conducting a well-being check at their home.
Both Barron and Reifer were 72-years-old. Police say Reifer would have turned 73 on Thursday.
