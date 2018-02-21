By Jim Vicevich

Don Pesci, Red Notes from a Blue State: Connecticut Commentary, looks at the Trump Opposition In Connecticut.

Peter Brookes, Senior Fellow, National Security Affairs, Douglas and Sarah Allison Center for Foreign Policy at The Heritage Foundation, discusses Iran and Syria, Nicky Haley and the Pakistan comment.

Barbara Vicevich, a former assistant United States attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and special trial attorney for the Department of Justice, Criminal Division; a partner in the Florida law firm of Shutts & Bowen, and an adjunct professor at the University of Miami, School of Law, discusses the indictment by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. What’s next in the investigation?

 

