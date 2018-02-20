WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – A 20-year-old Waterbury man is accused of using a video call that included an image of a gun to make a threat against a city high

school.

Police tell the Waterbury Republican-American that Christopher Roman made the calls on Sunday to a 17-year-old who attends Kennedy High School.

Police say Roman threated to “shoot up” the school.

Police say the gun was not real.

Roman is charged with threatening, breach of peace, brandishing a fake firearm and interfering with police.

It was not clear if Roman, who does not have a listed phone number, has hired an attorney.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)