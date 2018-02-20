Filed Under:Hamden, marijuana arrests, Quinnipiac University

(Hamden, Conn./WTIC Radio) – Hamden Police say they arrested four Quinnipiac Unversity students over the weekend and charged them with various marijuana violations.

Police say on Sunday, they were tipped off by university security that a student was conducting drug sales out of his dorm room.

Eighteen-year-old Patrick Ownbey of Cherry Hill, New Jersey had marijuana, “Fruity Pebbles” squares laced with pot, THC oil, and drug paraphernalia, according to investigators.

Police say in addition, 18-year-old Shawn Wheeler of Atkinson, New Hampshire, was also found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Ownbey and Wheeler are free on bond and due to appear in court March 5.

Police also issued infractions to 19-year-old Matthew Moore of Wilton and 19-year-old Samuel Giess of Wellsley, Massachusetts.

