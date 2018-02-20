WATERBURY, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – Waterbury police have arrested a local man on charges that he threatened to “shoot up” a city high school in several online video calls.
A 17-year-old male student at Kennedy High school went to police on Monday, saying he received the FaceTime video calls from an unknown person Sunday, threatening to “shoot up” the school Wednesday morning. The man brandished what appeared to be a black revolved in the video, said police.
Police identify the man in the video as Christopher Roman, 21, of Waterbury.
Roman was arraigned Tuesday in Waterbury Superior Court on charges of first-degree breach of peace, first-degree threatening, brandishing a facsimile firearm, and interfering.
Roman remained behind bars on $500,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a court clerk. The case has been continued to March 13.