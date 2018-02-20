Filed Under:Christopher Roman, school threat, Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – Waterbury police have arrested a local man on charges that he threatened to “shoot up” a city high school in several online video calls.

A 17-year-old male student at Kennedy High school went to police on Monday, saying he received the FaceTime video calls from an unknown person Sunday, threatening to “shoot up” the school Wednesday morning. The man brandished what appeared to be a black revolved in the video, said police.

Police identify the man in the video as Christopher Roman, 21, of Waterbury.

Roman was arraigned Tuesday in Waterbury Superior Court on charges of first-degree breach of peace, first-degree threatening, brandishing a facsimile firearm, and interfering.

Roman remained behind bars on $500,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a court clerk. The case has been continued to March 13.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Celebrate Black History Month
Ski Card

Listen Live

Listen