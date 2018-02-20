Filed Under:falling tree, Granby

GRANBY, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – A 10-year-old girl was injured by a falling tree at a Granby nature preserve Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the girl was hiking with four other children and two adults as part of a birthday party at the McLean Game Refuge when a tree fell onto a path as the girl passed beneath and the girl was struck. The incident occurred around 2 p.m.

The girl sustained serious injuries and was taken by Life Star helicopter to Hartford Hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition.

