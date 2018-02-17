HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Several Connecticut communities are holding another round of flu vaccine clinics.

The Department of Public Health says local health department and districts are offering free or low-cost clinics on Saturday in Clinton, Coventry and Guilford.

Public Health Commissioner Raul Pino says the peak of flu season is still weeks away and it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

He says he strongly recommends people who are not yet vaccinated to visit one of the clinics on Saturday or contact their health care provider.

The agency urges residents over age 6 months to get vaccinated.

Health officials say Connecticut has seen 77 flu-related deaths this season, the highest number in five years.

Fourteen of those deaths were reported during the week ending February 3.

