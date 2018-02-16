Filed Under:teen suicide, Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (AP) – Investigators say there is no evidence bullying played a role in the suicide of a student at a private Connecticut school – a finding
disputed by the teen’s mother.

The Cooney, Scully and Dowling law firm released a report Thursday of its investigation into the Dec. 4 death of Connor Tronerud, a 15-year-old boy from
Sutton, Massachusetts, who attended Marianapolis Preparatory School in Thompson.

The Hartford Courant reports the firm found only one reported incident of bullying in November 2016.

The report said it would be “reckless” to attribute that incident as a major cause of the suicide.

Connor’s mother, Teresa Tronerud, says some information in the report is inaccurate and officials refused to make corrections.

She says the family is taking time to review the report before commenting further.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Celebrate Black History Month
Ski Card

Listen Live

Listen