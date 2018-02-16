THOMPSON, Conn. (AP) – Investigators say there is no evidence bullying played a role in the suicide of a student at a private Connecticut school – a finding

disputed by the teen’s mother.

The Cooney, Scully and Dowling law firm released a report Thursday of its investigation into the Dec. 4 death of Connor Tronerud, a 15-year-old boy from

Sutton, Massachusetts, who attended Marianapolis Preparatory School in Thompson.

The Hartford Courant reports the firm found only one reported incident of bullying in November 2016.

The report said it would be “reckless” to attribute that incident as a major cause of the suicide.

Connor’s mother, Teresa Tronerud, says some information in the report is inaccurate and officials refused to make corrections.

She says the family is taking time to review the report before commenting further.

